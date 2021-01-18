Watch – Why Hareem Shah slapped Mufti Abdul Qavi?
Share
LAHORE – TikTok star Hareem Shah again took the social media by storm after she shared a video of her slapping a controversial religious figure.
The social media sensation, in an Instagram post, shared a clip of the video captioned: “Mufti ko thapar q mara ic ka jawab mill jay ga sub ko (Why [I] slapped Mufti, everyone will know soon)”.
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the video went viral on the internet, Hareem told a private TV channel that Mr. Qavi had been misbehaving with her since yesterday, using inappropriate language.
Hareem said that she had no regrets about hitting Abdul Qavi and that the public would decide for themselves whether he deserved it or not.
Mufti Abdul Qavi was also taken on line to give his account, saying that he was hit out of the blue while drinking tea and that the two girls only came for one or two minutes, slapped him and left.
“A snake will remain a snake, no matter how much one tries to befriend it,” he said hitting out at the TikToker.
Shah rose to fame after she amassed over five million followers on Tik Tok. She has recently entered the country's movie industry with her acting debut in an Urduflix web series.
Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web ... 08:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – TikTok sensation Hareem Shah is all set to feature in a web series in the lead role. The 36-year-old, ...
-
- Pakistan releases UK judgements in Broadsheet case [Read Full Verdict]07:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
-
- 500-year-old mosque discovered in Pakistan’s capital (VIDEO)07:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn G-B into world-class ...06:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
-
- Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV ...04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to online scammers04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021