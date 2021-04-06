Jahangir Tareen likely to join PPP as meeting with Asif Zardari scheduled: Shehla Raza

07:05 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza revealed on Tuesday that estranged leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir Khan Tareen, would hold a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari. 

She said that Tareen, who is currently facing charges of money laundering and fraud, had held a meeting the PPP's leader Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood, local media reported. 

Raza said that the meeting will be held during next week. Spilling the beans, she said that the PTI leader might be joining the PPP in the coming meeting.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen has rejected reports about meeting with PPP leadership, terming it propaganda. 

More to follow...

