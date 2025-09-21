Asia Cup Super Four: Pakistan set 172-run target for India

DUBAI – Pakistan set 172 runs target for India to the second match of the Asia Cup T20 Super Four stage.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Andy Pycroft is officiating as the match referee.

Sahibzada Farhan scored 58 runs while Faheem Ashraf made quick 20 runs at the end of the innings.

Tensions between the two nations have intensified due to a handshake controversy and a political statement made by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav after the previous game. Earlier in the group stage, India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy