Controversy erupts as Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal sparks outrage in Asia Cup clash against India

DUBAI – In the Asia Cup Super Four match against India, Pakistan’s experienced batter Fakhar Zaman was sent out to open alongside Sahibzada Farhan, but controversy erupted when he was given out caught behind.

Fakhar Zaman started confidently against India, scoring 15 runs with the help of 3 boundaries. His aggressive intent suggested that he was aiming for a big score.

When Pakistan’s score reached 21 in the third over, he was declared out off Hardik Pandya’s delivery, caught by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson — a decision Pakistani fans called incorrect.

Former legendary Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis, during commentary, also raised doubts about the dismissal. He said, “I’m not convinced Sanju Samson caught the ball cleanly, and I’d like to see the replay again.”

Fakhar Zaman himself showed visible displeasure after being given out, displaying frustration as he walked back to the dressing room. On his way, he even lifted his bat, seemingly expressing anger toward someone.

On social media, Pakistani fans also vented their anger, calling it a wrongful decision and insisting the catch was not clear.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote: “No surprise here — who was the third umpire and who made this shocking decision when Fakhar Zaman was clearly not out?”

Another user criticized the BCCI and ICC, saying Fakhar was wrongly given out. Sharing a picture of the Indian wicketkeeper’s catch attempt, fans commented: “Fakhar was definitely not out — the decision was wrong.”