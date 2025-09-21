GAZA CITY – War torn Gaza stunned under relentless bombardment as Israel’s armed forces unleashed one of its destructive assaults yet, toppling buildings, demolishing tunnels, and killing at least 60 Palestinians in a single day.

The dramatic escalation came just hours before 10 countries, including Britain, Canada, Australia, and Belgium, prepare to officially recognise Palestine as an independent state, a move timed ahead of the UN General Assembly this week that could reshape global diplomacy.

Israeli forces rained fire on Sheikh Radwan and Tel Al-Hawa districts to enter city’s densely packed heart, where most of Gaza’s civilians are now staying.

For two weeks, Israeli army removed 20 high-rises; while Palestinian resistance group Hamas insists devastation is worse, accusing Israel of tearing apart 1,800 homes and 13,000 makeshift shelters since August.

Tensions also flared further when Netanyahu forces blocked a new relief corridor.