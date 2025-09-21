Mahira Khan oozes hotness in new viral photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has set social media abuzz with her latest photoshoot. Known for her effortless style and captivating presence, Humsafar star once again proved her fashion icon status with a series of stunning clicks and video clip.
The shoot showcases Mahira in chic and summery ensemble from Jaanu Shop. The 40-year-old sports a long, flowy, black and white polka dot sleeveless jacket, worn over a vibrant red top and a pair of classic light-wash flared jeans. The outfit is a perfect blend of casual and stylish, creating a fun and youthful vibe.
Her accessories, including a black handbag, simple bracelets, and a pair of sleek sunglasses, complement the look without overpowering it. Her hair, styled in her signature loose, voluminous curls, adds to the carefree and glamorous feel of the photos.
From candid laughter to striking, high-fashion stances, Khan effortlessly flaunts flamboyance. In one shot, she’s seen with her hand raised to her head, basking in the sunlight, while another captures her sitting on a vibrant pink chair, exuding a cool and relaxed attitude.