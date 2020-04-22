PM Imran approves Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded approval to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal, the Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar apprised the premier of the portal. Khan appreciated Dr. Sania Nishtar and her team for making this possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said his government is striving to provide maximum assistance to deserving people in this difficult hour to help meet their needs.

This program is being run transparently and on merit basis, he added.

The purpose of establishment of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal is to make the process of disbursement of financial assistance among the deserving people transparent and to make all the information in this regard public.

Through information portal any person will be able to get information regarding number of families benefitting from emergency cash as well as the total amount disbursed at district and tehsil level.

Tomorrow, the prime minister will participate in Telethon at PTV Network to raise funds for the people affected by lockdown.

In a video message, he said due to vast number of affected persons, huge amounts will be required to help them. So, he urged the philanthropists to actively participate in this fundraising campaign.