Tiktoker Kashif Zameer Accused In Fresh Fraud Case Involving Ctd Officer

LAHORE – A new alleged fraud case has surfaced against TikToker Kashif Zameer, who is accused of defrauding a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officer of millions of rupees. Police have reportedly conducted raids to arrest him.

According to CTD officer Dost Muhammad, Kashif Zameer took around Rs1.9 million from him by promising to send him to Italy.

The officer stated that after a year, Kashif Zameer stopped responding to his calls. Following this, a fraud case was registered against him at Gulberg Police Station on the complaint of the CTD officer.

After the case was registered, police carried out a raid on his residence in Defence to arrest him.

Dost Muhammad, who is posted in CTD Karachi, said that Kashif Zameer used to stay with him during visits to Karachi. He also mentioned that their friendship began about two years ago through TikTok.