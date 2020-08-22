Do you speak Punjabi? Jemima gives cute reply in Urdu to weird question
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith has once again won hearts of Pakistani social media users when she replied to a bizarre question in an unexpected way politely.
A video circulating on social media shows that Goldsmith was asked by a white beard person if she could speak Punjabi language.
He replied promptly in Urdu language, “G Punjabi aahi ati lakin Urdu thori ati hai aur smajh b ati hai [Not Punjabi but I little know Urdu and understand it]”.
جب جمائما صاحبہ سے پوچھا گیا کہ آپ کو پنجابی آتی ہے؟when @Jemima_Khan was asked if she could speak punjabi pic.twitter.com/Bzf5nxPpDQ— Ather Kazmi (@2Kazmi) August 22, 2020
A social media user called it “so sweet” while another expressed love for her.
Amazing! @Jemima_Khan speaks Urdu for the FIRST time! 😍— Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) August 22, 2020
Jemima never stops WINNING #Pakistan 's hearts! 💜pic.twitter.com/BvUa7m0xy9
