Do you speak Punjabi? Jemima gives cute reply in Urdu to weird question 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith has once again won hearts of Pakistani social media users when she replied to a bizarre question in an unexpected way politely.

A video circulating on social media shows that Goldsmith was asked by a white beard person if she could speak Punjabi language.

He replied promptly in Urdu language, “G Punjabi aahi ati lakin Urdu thori ati hai aur smajh b ati hai [Not Punjabi but I little know Urdu and understand it]”.

جب جمائما صاحبہ سے پوچھا گیا کہ آپ کو پنجابی آتی ہے؟when @Jemima_Khan was asked if she could speak punjabi pic.twitter.com/Bzf5nxPpDQ — Ather Kazmi (@2Kazmi) August 22, 2020

A social media user called it “so sweet” while another expressed love for her.

