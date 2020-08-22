Do you speak Punjabi? Jemima gives cute reply in Urdu to weird question 
Web Desk
08:54 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Do you speak Punjabi? Jemima gives cute reply in Urdu to weird question 
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith has once again won hearts of Pakistani social media users when she replied to a bizarre question in an unexpected way politely. 

A video circulating on social media shows that Goldsmith was asked by a white beard person if she could speak Punjabi language. 

He replied promptly in Urdu language, “G Punjabi aahi ati lakin Urdu thori ati hai aur smajh b ati hai [Not Punjabi but I little know Urdu and understand it]”.

A social media user called it “so sweet” while another expressed love for her. 

