Highly mutated Covid variant BA.2.86 emerges in multiple countries

LONDON – A highly mutated coronavirus variant has surfaced in four continents – Israel, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States – causing a global concern.
The cases of the new virus called BA.2.86 are in very small numbers, the reports said, adding that the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have started monitoring the new strain from last week.
Multiple researcher laboratories across the world are struggling to determine whether it could case a new wave of coronavirus across the world/
Some of the researchers are comparing BA.2.86 variant with the Omicron variant which emerged in late 2021 in southern Africa and quickly spread across the globe.
“There’s a little bit of déjà vu all over again,” Adam Lauring, a virologist and infectious-disease physician at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, was quoted as saying by the international media.
The WHO in Geneva, Switzerland, has designated BA.2.86 as a variant under monitoring. “Almost certainly there are going to be other cases that will start popping up,” Lauring said.
Meanwhile, the spread of the variant could boost the demand for the anti-coronavirus vaccine.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.5
|331.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|385.5
|385.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Karachi
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Quetta
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Attock
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Multan
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
