Search

Lifestyle

Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky welcome second baby

Web Desk 07:18 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky welcome second baby
Source: Instagram

Renowned global pop icon Rihanna and her esteemed American rapper partner A$AP Rocky have joyfully embraced the addition of their second child, marking a momentous occasion in their journey together. The revered songstress and her devoted long-term beau are said to have welcomed their newest family member on the illustrious date of August 3rd, within the vibrant city of Los Angeles, California, according to an exclusive report by TMZ on a recent Monday.

As the world anticipates details about this cherished arrival, whispers abound suggesting that the couple's latest bundle of joy is a baby boy. Although neither have officially commented on this significant development, trustworthy accounts from TMZ indicate that the newly minted member of their family is expected to honour the family tradition by bearing a name that, like their firstborn son RZA Athelston Mayers, commences with the iconic letter 'R'. 

The initial revelation of Rihanna's pregnancy was a momentous event in itself, occurring during her electrifying performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona back in February. In an awe-inspiring display of confidence and elegance, the global sensation proudly showcased her growing baby bump in a daring scarlet ensemble, leaving audiences enchanted and in awe of her radiant stage presence.

Rihanna's journey with the esteemed rapper has flourished over the span of three years, culminating in the shared joy of parenthood. The dynamic duo had previously welcomed their first child, RZA, in the merry month of May 2022. A testament to the depth of their connection, A$AP Rocky has openly referred to Rihanna as "the love of his life" and "the one" within mere months of their union, underscoring the profound bond that underpins their shared journey.

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian feature on Forbes' richest self-made women list

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar and others send prayers for rescue of the passengers stuck in the Battagram chairlift

05:27 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Dua Lipa rings in 28th birthday with gratitude and nostalgia

04:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

10:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Sabeeka Imam celebrates birthday in style: a night of elegance, fine dining and delectable delights

05:11 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Actor Banita Sandhu announces relationship with singer AP Dhillon and fans love it!

05:23 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

08:53 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How to perform Umrah on Family Visit Visa? Here's official guide for ...

08:23 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 22nd August, 2023

09:03 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 328.5 331.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 385.5 385.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 83.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Karachi PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Islamabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Peshawar PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Quetta PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sialkot PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Attock PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujranwala PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Jehlum PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Multan PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Bahawalpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujrat PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nawabshah PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Chakwal PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Hyderabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nowshehra PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sargodha PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Faisalabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Mirpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: