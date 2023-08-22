Search

Pakistan

Interim government fixes Diyat amount for FY23-24

Web Desk 09:24 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Interim government fixes Diyat amount for FY23-24
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – The interim federal cabinet on Tuesday fixed the amount of Diyat on the recommendation of the Finance Ministry at Rs6,757,902, equal to 30,630 grams of silver, for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The meeting of the cabinet was chaired by interim prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The interim prime minister informed the meeting about his visit to Jaranwala. He said that extremism and religious agitation will never be allowed in the country and protection of minorities in Pakistan was the foremost duty of the state. He expressed his resolve to punish all those involved in the Jaranwala violence against Christians.

The meeting recommended that a national-level interfaith harmony conference should be organised next week. Scholars of different religions and schools of thought would be invited to the conference. The conference will prove to be an important milestone for the promotion of interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

Earlier, addressing the cabinet, the interim prime minister said the caretaker government’s prime duty was to assist and monitor the electoral process, which was a constitutional requirement. He said that keeping in mind this prime duty, the caretaker government would monitor its day-to-day activities to the best of its abilities.

“We are here as a constitutional continuation for a limited period of time and we are not here to design the government model or structure,” Kakar said while addressing the cabinet meeting here. He maintained that as a continuation of the previous government, the caretaker setup was supposed to carry on with the general policy until and unless there are any violations of rules or business.

“The National Assembly has retired and we are waiting for the new elections,” he said, adding that the second arm of the parliament, the Upper House was still there but it could not do legislation alone till there was the Lower House.

He asked the caretaker cabinet members to come up with a work plan by taking briefings from their respective ministries and the next cabinet meeting agenda would be based on that work plan.

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

SC fixes contempt plea against Khadim Rizvi for hearing two years after his death

05:38 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Pakistani government withdraws Pemra amendment bill after fierce opposition

12:02 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

ECP orders removal of KP interim minister for violating election laws

10:40 AM | 23 Jul, 2023

Buying house in Pakistan to get more expensive as government hikes taxes

09:28 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz says federal government to end term on August 14

02:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

PTI supports $3billion bailout deal between PDM government and IMF

08:00 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

FBISE HSSC Part 1 Result – Check Federal Board Inter Results 2023 ...

09:14 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

09:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 310.9 314.05
Euro EUR 334 337.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 392.1 396
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.7 85.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.18 797.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 962.78 971.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 770.69 778.69
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 337.19 339.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: