Interim government fixes Diyat amount for FY23-24

ISLAMABAD – The interim federal cabinet on Tuesday fixed the amount of Diyat on the recommendation of the Finance Ministry at Rs6,757,902, equal to 30,630 grams of silver, for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The meeting of the cabinet was chaired by interim prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The interim prime minister informed the meeting about his visit to Jaranwala. He said that extremism and religious agitation will never be allowed in the country and protection of minorities in Pakistan was the foremost duty of the state. He expressed his resolve to punish all those involved in the Jaranwala violence against Christians.

The meeting recommended that a national-level interfaith harmony conference should be organised next week. Scholars of different religions and schools of thought would be invited to the conference. The conference will prove to be an important milestone for the promotion of interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

Earlier, addressing the cabinet, the interim prime minister said the caretaker government’s prime duty was to assist and monitor the electoral process, which was a constitutional requirement. He said that keeping in mind this prime duty, the caretaker government would monitor its day-to-day activities to the best of its abilities.

“We are here as a constitutional continuation for a limited period of time and we are not here to design the government model or structure,” Kakar said while addressing the cabinet meeting here. He maintained that as a continuation of the previous government, the caretaker setup was supposed to carry on with the general policy until and unless there are any violations of rules or business.

“The National Assembly has retired and we are waiting for the new elections,” he said, adding that the second arm of the parliament, the Upper House was still there but it could not do legislation alone till there was the Lower House.

He asked the caretaker cabinet members to come up with a work plan by taking briefings from their respective ministries and the next cabinet meeting agenda would be based on that work plan.