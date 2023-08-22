Three students stuck in Battagram cable car pass 9th class exam

Three of the students among the people stuck in the dangling cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district have passed their class 9 exams.

Attaullah son of Kifayatullah obtained 442 marks, Niaz Mohammad s/o Umar Zaib secured 412 marks and Usama s/o Muhammad Sharif scored 391 marks. They were promoted to class 10 as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad announced the results earlier today.

The trio are the students of the Government High School, Batangi Pashto Alai.

More than 10 hours after the incident, the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) rescued two of the eight people — seven students and one teacher — who have been dangling mid-air.

After saving the two lives, the rescue operation via helicopter has been suspended due to darkness and the windy weather, sources said.

However, the army is continuing its efforts to save the people by alternative means, the sources added.

They also said that another cable car — smaller in size — has been hung on the same cable to rescue the remaining five students and a teacher.

The open cable car became stranded halfway across a ravine and was hanging by a single cable after the other snapped, rescue official Shariq Riaz Khattak said.