CM Gandapur’s video of distributing money among party workers goes viral

06:09 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
PESHAWAR – A video of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributing money among party workers before a PTI rally has gone viral on social media.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally scheduled for today at Tarnol, Islamabad, has been postponed and will now occur on September 8. Yesterday, the local administration suddenly canceled the permit for the PTI rally, after which PTI leaders announced that the rally in Islamabad would take place at all costs.

Subsequently, since last night, various routes leading to the twin cities (Rawalpindi, Islamabad), including the motorway, were blocked with barriers, preventing workers, leaders, and even ordinary people from reaching their destinations. In this context, schools in Islamabad were also given a holiday today.

Later, considering the situation, PTI announced the cancellation of the rally and stated that they would hold the rally on September 8 after receiving a new NOC from the administration.

Earlier, a video of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur went viral on social media, in which he is seen distributing money among party workers before departing for the rally. PTI leader Shibli Faraz is also seen accompanying him in the video.

The chief minister distributed Rs 5,000 notes not only to party workers but also to rescue personnel, who expressed their happiness.

