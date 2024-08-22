CM Gandapur’s video of distributing money among party workers goes viral

PESHAWAR – A video of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributing money among party workers before a PTI rally has gone viral on social media.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally scheduled for today at Tarnol, Islamabad, has been postponed and will now occur on September 8. Yesterday, the local administration suddenly canceled the permit for the PTI rally, after which PTI leaders announced that the rally in Islamabad would take place at all costs.
Subsequently, since last night, various routes leading to the twin cities (Rawalpindi, Islamabad), including the motorway, were blocked with barriers, preventing workers, leaders, and even ordinary people from reaching their destinations. In this context, schools in Islamabad were also given a holiday today.
Later, considering the situation, PTI announced the cancellation of the rally and stated that they would hold the rally on September 8 after receiving a new NOC from the administration.
Earlier, a video of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur went viral on social media, in which he is seen distributing money among party workers before departing for the rally. PTI leader Shibli Faraz is also seen accompanying him in the video.
The chief minister distributed Rs 5,000 notes not only to party workers but also to rescue personnel, who expressed their happiness.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.