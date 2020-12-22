The Amazing Love Story of 50-kg man and his 90-kg wife (DP VIDEO) 
Web Desk
10:28 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
The Amazing Love Story of 50-kg man and his 90-kg wife (DP VIDEO) 
Share

KARACHI – A 90-kg heavy woman and her husband are talk of the town for breaking the taboo of body shaming in Pakistan.

Tuba, 26, and Faraz, 31, met at Karachi’s Ocean Mall, and instantly became friends. Their two-and-a-half-year long friendship recently led to a happy yet simple wedding.

The resident of Gulshan Iqbal told DailyPakistan in an exclusive interview that it was love at first sight when she met her future husband nearly three years ago.

“It was strangely awkward, but we exchanged numbers,” Tuba said, praising Faraz for accepting her as she is. 

“He has never asked me to lose weight, he always tells me to enjoy the life,” she added.

The 50-kg heavy husband also takes “very good care” of his wife, even helps her with daily chores.

When asked the same question, Faraz said he liked Tuba’s nature. “She is indeed very beautiful, and has a good heart,” he said while expressing his feelings for his partner for life. 

He also shared an incident when he gave a shut-up call to his friend for calling her with names.

In her message to young people, especially single women, Tuba advised everyone to be confident, saying “all you need is to groom yourself.”

Faraz, for his part, said “loyalty is the key to a happy marriage.”

More From This Category
India’s Republic TV fined £20,000 for hate ...
11:32 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Woman poisons brother, chokes him to death while ...
09:52 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
10 terrorists killed in Awaran operation: ISPR
09:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital ...
09:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Pakistani woman Karima Baloch found dead in ...
08:27 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Indian attack on UN military observers threat to ...
07:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Forever n then some': Popstar Ariana Grande gets engaged
08:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr