New Zealand cricket team reaches Pakistan for Tests, ODI series

Web Desk 05:22 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Source: PCB

KARACHI – The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for the Tests and ODI series.

The visiting team led by Tim Southee landed at the Jinnah International Airport. The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand Test will start on December 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The second Test will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from January 3 to 7, 2023.

The Black Caps will play three ODIs from January 10 to 14 in Karachi after the conclusion of the Test series.

Pakistan announced their 16-player Test squad for the historic New Zealand Test series, which will commence at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on December 26 (Monday).

The Green Shirts have named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

