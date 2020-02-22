Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,345 in China
Web Desk
08:50 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,345 in China
BEIJING - The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across mainland China, has reached 76,288, with 2,345 patients having died of the disease dubbed COVID-19.

The Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement today (Saturday), "The National Health Commission received information about 76,288 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 53,284 currently ill people. 11,477 people are in critical condition, 2,345 have died, 20,659 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 other countries.

