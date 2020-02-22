5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar
09:59 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
PESHAWAR – At least five terrorists were killed during a joint intelligence-based operation of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber district on Friday night.
According to media reports, the operation was conducted on an intelligence-based report in Raigi area of Peshawar where the terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.
The killed terrorists were identified as Niaz Ali, Adnan, Aziz Ullah and Jameel while the identity of fifth terrorists is not yet known.
The security forces also recovered three suicide jackets and other arms and ammunition during the operation.
