5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar
Web Desk
09:59 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar
Share

PESHAWAR – At least five terrorists were killed during a joint intelligence-based operation of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber district on Friday night.

According to media reports, the operation was conducted on an intelligence-based report in Raigi area of Peshawar where the terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists were identified as Niaz Ali, Adnan, Aziz Ullah and Jameel while the identity of fifth terrorists is not yet known.

The security forces also recovered three suicide jackets and other arms and ammunition during the operation.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir
10:41 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar
09:59 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Indian forces turn whole valley of Occupied ...
08:20 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Pakistan welcomes announcement of US -Taliban ...
11:46 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five ...
09:20 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
FATF maintains Pakistan’s status in Grey list ...
09:15 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr