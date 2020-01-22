ADB president calls on PM Imran in Davos
04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - President of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos.
Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir, Ambassador at large on investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present, PM office media wing in a press release said.
