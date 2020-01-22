ADB president calls on PM Imran in Davos
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
ADB president calls on PM Imran in Davos
Share

ISLAMABAD - President of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos.

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir, Ambassador at large on investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

More From This Category
Nine Pakistani companies participate in 22nd ...
04:57 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
ADB president calls on PM Imran in Davos
04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
UBG congratulates Anjum Nisar for becoming ...
03:44 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Govt allows duty-free import of wheat to tackle ...
07:35 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
Rice exports grew 26.30% as 2.02 million tons in ...
03:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
LNG for Pakistan: Islamabad to host int'l ...
05:01 PM | 19 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr