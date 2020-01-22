Israeli troops kill three Palestinian youth near Gaza border
10:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
GAZA - Israeli troops have martyred three Palestinian youth near Gaza border in Palestine.
Two of the Palestinians killed were aged 18 and the third aged 17, a police source in Gaza said.
The source said they were civilians without militant affiliations in Gaza.
