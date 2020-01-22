Israeli troops kill three Palestinian youth near Gaza border
Web Desk
10:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
Israeli troops kill three Palestinian youth near Gaza border
Share

GAZA - Israeli troops have martyred three Palestinian youth near Gaza border in Palestine.

Two of the Palestinians killed were aged 18 and the third aged 17, a police source in Gaza said.

The source said they were civilians without militant affiliations in Gaza.

More From This Category
Indian SC hears over 140 petitions against CAA ...
11:38 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
Israeli troops kill three Palestinian youth near ...
10:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
China with world community’s help wants to curb ...
07:06 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
Ukrainian aircraft was hit by two short-range ...
10:18 AM | 21 Jan, 2020
One in three girls from poor households has never ...
03:01 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
India rated as world’s fifth-most dangerous ...
09:51 AM | 20 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr