Pakistan rejects India’s remarks over incident related to Afghan ambassador’s daughter

Pakistan on Thursday rejected remarks by India over the reported abduction of Afghanistan ambassador's daughter in Islamabad.

“Pakistan denounces the gratuitous and unwarranted remarks by the Indian MEA. India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, was, according to Afghan embassy, abducted and held for several hours by unidentified men in Islamabad last week.

The spokesperson said that India’s malicious smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and independent organizations including EU DisinfoLab have established India’s credentials as purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.

Even in the wake of the reported incident involving the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador, Indian propaganda machinery against Pakistan was active and fake pictures of the Ambassador’s daughter were being circulated by Indian Twitter handles and websites. It is unfortunate that India used such an incident to peddle false narrative against Pakistan.

The only domains where India has set standards are state-sponsored terrorism, illegal occupation, disregard of UN resolutions, mass murders and repression against women in the territory under its illegal occupation, political violence against minorities, and running organized fake propaganda networks around the world; and is, therefore, in no position to pontificate on ‘standards’ for other countries.

While calling upon India to refrain from its smear propaganda campaign against Pakistan, we remain determined to pushback against unabated Indian machinations and also to draw attention towards India’s role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process.