Karachi weather update

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is set to receive more rains in coming days which will bring relief for people as the country is facing hot and humid weather.

Met Office predicted that the provincial capital will have cloudy weather conditions today, with the temperature of the city will reach between 33℃ to 28℃, while humidity will remain over 60 percent.

On Friday, Karach received drizzle, with inundation in several areas of the metropolis.

PMD, in its latest advisory, predicted more showers for parts of Karachi, and other Sindh cities from Sunday.

Earlier this week, several regions in the southeastern region including Badin received rain-wind/thundershower with heavy fall while Dadu remained hottest place in the province.

Amid the rainy season, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating while a westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts. The current weather system will continue till July 24th.

Monsoon rains bring annual rainfall which is crucial for agriculture but it brings flash floods and prompt mass evacuations.