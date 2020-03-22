Imran urges Trump to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:22 PM | 22 Mar, 2020
Imran urges Trump to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus pandemic
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the United States President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Iran on humanitarian grounds, as the country was worst hit by the recent wave of deadly Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted, “I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over.”

He further said the people of Iran were facing untold sufferings as sanctions were crippling Iran’s efforts to fight COVID19.

“Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic,” he added.

Iran is among the worst affected Coronavirus countries in the world with 1,685 reported human casualties. The country had already been facing crippling US sanctions after President Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

The number of coronavirus infections in Iran has surpassed 21,600, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,028 new cases of the coronavirus were detected, To date, 21,638 cases of the infection have been reported. Unfortunately, [over the last 24 hours], 129 patients have died, the total death toll has reached 1,685," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

So far, at least 7,913 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.

