Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 May 2021
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 22 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 May 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,500 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,020, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,270 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 99,460 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Karachi PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Islamabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Peshawar PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Quetta PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Sialkot PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Attock PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Gujranwala PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Jehlum PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Multan PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Bahawalpur PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Gujrat PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Nawabshah PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Chakwal PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Hyderabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Nowshehra PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Sargodha PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Faisalabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450
Mirpur PKR 108,500 PKR 1,450

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 May 2021
10:24 AM | 21 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 May 2021
08:43 AM | 20 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 May 2021
08:48 AM | 19 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 May 2021
09:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 May 2021
10:19 AM | 17 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 May 2021
08:51 AM | 16 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi finally confirms daughter’s engagement to Shaheen Afridi
09:42 PM | 21 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr