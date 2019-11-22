Get a Shake for Rs50 from McDonald’s with foodpanda’s ‘Shake your Deal’
02:50 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
Get a Shake for Rs50 from McDonald's with foodpanda's 'Shake your Deal'
foodpanda, the largest online food delivery service in Pakistan and McDonald’s – the most loved fast-food chain have collaborated to bring a one-of-a-kind and all exclusive offer as part of their week-long ‘Shake your deal’ campaign. foodpanda has gained popularity over the years for providing remarkable deals which have been unmatched.

Following the same suit, as part of this deal, with every Rs. 500 worth order from foodpanda, you can get a McDonald’s milkshake of your choice; strawberry, vanilla or chocolate for just Rs 50. The one-week #Shakeyourdeal campaign has been going on since 17th November and will be ending on the 23rd November so you have two more days to avail it. From billboards to digital platforms and SMS, #Shakeyourdeal has notified all foodies about its goal to make them sing, smile and shake! In the latest comical DVC for this campaign, they have used Karachi Vynz to make the connection and believe us when we say this that the content is highly entertaining and relatable.

Check it out here: https:www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixuAbkCdo3E

Want to shake things up a little? Craving something extra with your McDonald’s burger? The number one food delivery provider, foodpanda Pakistan has you sorted! Whether you’re at work or home, avail this deal today in just 3 taps! So what are you waiting for? Shake, slurp and save! Order from foodpanda today!

