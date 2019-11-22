JUI-F restarts countrywide protests against PTI's govt today
Web Desk
09:03 AM | 22 Nov, 2019
JUI-F restarts countrywide protests against PTI's govt today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Opposition’s Rehbar Committee has announced to restart countrywide protests against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’ (PTI) led government from Friday (today).

According to media reports, the Rehbar Committee made this announcement after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl held a meeting with party leader Maulana Atta ur Rehman and Iqbal Daudzai in Peshawar. They said they would protest across the country against the ruling PTI .

“All divisional and district-level leadership have been informed about the decision of countrywide protests against the government,” said the sources while quoting members of the Rehbar Committee. They said PML-N’s Rashid Mahmood, PPP’s Ayub Shah, ANP’s Sardar Hussian Babak, Qaumi Watan Party’s Tariq Khan, Ahle Hadith’s Zakir Shah, PkMAP’s Mukhtyar Yousafzai and others took part in the meeting.

The committee, they said, decided to start protest from Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan and Tank.

The protests will be held in Malakand Division on November 25, Bannu on November 26, Mardan on November 27, Hazara on November 28, Kohat on November 29 and Peshawar Division on November 30.

Last week, the JUI-F ended its Azadi March in Islamabad and announced its Plan-B to block roads and highways across the country but later called it off.

The JUI-F chief time and again said that they would continue their protest till the end of the PTI’s-led government in the country.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr