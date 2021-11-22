Alizeh Shah's new video goes viral
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
Alizeh Shah's new video goes viral
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ehd e Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.

The 21-year-old continues to win hearts with her fleek ultra-glam looks and stylish wardrobe. The Tanna Banna star's signature style is all about panache and casual chic.

This time around, Shah was dolled up in a white chic outfit as she flaunted her luscious brunette locks and full glammed up look.

Looking stunning, Alizeh's mesmerising face left the fans bedazzled as she looked breathtakingly beautiful while posing for the camera.

On the work front, she is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah's new video goes viral
05:15 PM | 22 Nov, 2021

