Search

Top NewsWorld

Israel, Hamas agree to Qatar-mediated ceasefire in exchange for hostages release, pause in fighting

Web Desk
09:26 AM | 22 Nov, 2023
Israel, Hamas agree to Qatar-mediated ceasefire in exchange for hostages release, pause in fighting
Source: File Photo

JERUSALEM – After six weeks of relentless fighting, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have agreed to ceasefire for a pause in fighting in Gaza and the release of some hostages.

Reports in international media suggest that over 50 hostages will be released in a four-day truce, and there will be no fighting in the given duty. Under the deal, groups of 12-13 hostages will be released per day.

Tel Aviv has decided to release Palestinian captives and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave.

Under the Doha-mediated deal, hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid will enter Gaza. The starting time of the truce would be announced within the next 24 hours, per reports.

It was reported three Americans held by Palestine groups are likely to be among at least 50 hostages to be released.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has crossed 14,000 mark since Israel-Hamas conflict started last month. Gaza officials said dead include 5,840 children and 3,920 women, while more than 33,000 others were injured.

Tel Aviv has been carrying out attacks on Palestinians to retaliate against Hamas assault on southern Israel.

Pakistan PM calls for immediate stop to ‘holocaust’ of Palestinian children in Gaza

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

All ICU patients die before Israel's 1-hour deadline to evacuate ...

05:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Who is this Pakistani-American woman Anila Ali, and what's she doing ...

11:45 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

UN ‘fears the worst’ if Israel expands military offensive beyond ...

09:44 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Israel storms Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, dismissing calls for ...

10:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange surges to all-time high, nears 57,000 points ...

10:54 AM | 13 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange touches 56,000 mark for the first time in ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:42 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Aviation ministry's website hacked after fresh cyber attacks

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: