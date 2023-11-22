Israel, Hamas agree to Qatar-mediated ceasefire in exchange for hostages release, pause in fighting

JERUSALEM – After six weeks of relentless fighting, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have agreed to ceasefire for a pause in fighting in Gaza and the release of some hostages.

Reports in international media suggest that over 50 hostages will be released in a four-day truce, and there will be no fighting in the given duty. Under the deal, groups of 12-13 hostages will be released per day.

Tel Aviv has decided to release Palestinian captives and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave.

Under the Doha-mediated deal, hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid will enter Gaza. The starting time of the truce would be announced within the next 24 hours, per reports.

It was reported three Americans held by Palestine groups are likely to be among at least 50 hostages to be released.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has crossed 14,000 mark since Israel-Hamas conflict started last month. Gaza officials said dead include 5,840 children and 3,920 women, while more than 33,000 others were injured.

Tel Aviv has been carrying out attacks on Palestinians to retaliate against Hamas assault on southern Israel.