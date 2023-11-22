Malik and Hameed reach ITF Masters Championship semis in Thailand

Pakistan's seasoned senior players Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq have advanced to the semifinals of the 60+ category at the ITF Masters Championship 2023 in Pattaya, Thailand.
Rashid Malik secured his place in the semifinals by defeating Australia's Stan Aspiiotis with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory. Meanwhile, Hameed-ul-Haq progressed as Stephen Lewis-Driver from Australia retired hurt during their match, resulting in Hameed's advancement with a 1-0 (retd) scoreline.
In the upcoming semifinal clashes, Rashid Malik is set to face off against former world number 1, Simon Arms from Australia, promising an exciting showdown on the courts, while Hameed ul Haq will vie against Peter Schubert of Germany (World Ranking 70).
Unfortunately, in the 65+ category, Waqar Nisar faced a tough challenge and eventually lost to Laszlo Botis from Hungary in a hard-contested quarterfinal match that extended over three hours, concluding with a score of 4-6, 4-6.
Switching to the 60+ doubles category, the formidable duo of Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq continued their winning streak by defeating Manoj Khanna and Ram Kumar Prasad with a solid scoreline of 6-2, 6-1, securing their spot in the semifinals.
The Pakistani contingent continues to make waves at the ITF Masters Championship, showcasing not only individual brilliance but also a strong presence in doubles play. The anticipation is high for the upcoming matches, as the players vie for glories in the prestigious tournament.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.4
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.5
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.58
|774.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.98
|37.33
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.36
|944.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.74
|175.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.71
|756.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.98
|328.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.
Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.
In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
