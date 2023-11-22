Malik and Hameed reach ITF Masters Championship semis in Thailand

Pakistan's seasoned senior players Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq have advanced to the semifinals of the 60+ category at the ITF Masters Championship 2023 in Pattaya, Thailand.

Rashid Malik secured his place in the semifinals by defeating Australia's Stan Aspiiotis with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory. Meanwhile, Hameed-ul-Haq progressed as Stephen Lewis-Driver from Australia retired hurt during their match, resulting in Hameed's advancement with a 1-0 (retd) scoreline.

In the upcoming semifinal clashes, Rashid Malik is set to face off against former world number 1, Simon Arms from Australia, promising an exciting showdown on the courts, while Hameed ul Haq will vie against Peter Schubert of Germany (World Ranking 70).

Unfortunately, in the 65+ category, Waqar Nisar faced a tough challenge and eventually lost to Laszlo Botis from Hungary in a hard-contested quarterfinal match that extended over three hours, concluding with a score of 4-6, 4-6.

Switching to the 60+ doubles category, the formidable duo of Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq continued their winning streak by defeating Manoj Khanna and Ram Kumar Prasad with a solid scoreline of 6-2, 6-1, securing their spot in the semifinals.

The Pakistani contingent continues to make waves at the ITF Masters Championship, showcasing not only individual brilliance but also a strong presence in doubles play. The anticipation is high for the upcoming matches, as the players vie for glories in the prestigious tournament.