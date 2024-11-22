Section 144 imposed in Punjab to ensure public safety

The Punjab government has announced the imposition of Section 144 across the province from Saturday through Monday, restricting public gatherings and protests to ensure public safety and order.

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department outlines the prohibition of all forms of protests, rallies, processions, sit-ins, and similar activities during this period.

The decision has been taken to maintain law and order, safeguard human lives, and protect property amid potential threats of unrest.

Authorities have emphasized that strict action will be taken against violators of the imposed restrictions. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the administration to prevent disruptions and ensure peace across the province.

This measure comes in response to growing concerns over maintaining public security in the face of recent incidents of unrest.