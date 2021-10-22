Lahore, Islamabad partially shut down in wake of TLP protests

The authorities have blocked roads in Islamabad and Lahore as the government braces for protests organised separately by TLP, a banned outfit, and Opposition parties in the above-said cities.

Containers have also been placed at various points in Lahore, such as the Samanabad turn at Multan Road and at the Grid Station Stop. Containers have also been placed at the Dubai Chowk in Iqbal Town’s Boulevard area to thwart protesters’ attempts at assembling.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police have also issued a traffic plan (read below) as the city braces to deal with protests today.

ITP Traffic Alert !



Metro Bus is operational from IJP Rd. Stop to Pak Secretariat.



Metro Bus service is suspended in Rawalpindi@ICT_Police@dcislamabad @PTVNewsOfficial pic.twitter.com/0r13D21tRY — Islamabad Traffic Police (@ITP_Police) October 22, 2021

Strict security measures have been taken in Rawalpindi, where authorities have suspended the Metro Bus service and blocked its surrounding roads.

Authorities have also blocked several roads in the city’s inner areas. Containers have been placed on the Sixth Road leading to the Faizabad area while the Faizabad Ojri Camp road has also been sealed off.

The city’s administration has said that the Metro Bus will only operate from the IJP Road Stop to the Pakistan Secretariat while it will remain suspended from Saddar to Faizabad.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Interior had written to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend internet services in various areas of Lahore due to a banned outfit’s protest.

The provincial government subsequently suspended internet services around Multan Road, Grand Battery Stop, Iqbal Town, Nawankot, Samanabad and Sabzazar areas of Lahore.