31 mosques destroyed in Israeli bombing of Gaza; 4,651 Palestinians martyred so far

Israel tells villagers to evacuate Lebanon border amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

07:30 PM | 22 Oct, 2023
Israel-Palestine conflict
At least 31 mosques have been destroyed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories since the beginning of the fresh Israeli offensive on October 7.

Palestine’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has confirmed these figures.

On the other hand, 266 Palestinian civilians have been martyred in the Israeli bombing in the last 24 hours. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 117 children are among those martyred in the last 24 hours.

The latest toll has taken the total number of the Palestinians martyred in the Israeli bombing of Gaza to 4,651 and 40 percent of those martyred are children. At least 14,245 Palestinians have been wounded in the Israeli air strikes on Gaza and 70 percent of those wounded are women and children.

Israeli has said it is going to intensify the Gaza bombing and warned the Palestinians in Gaza to leave their homes and move to the south of the city. The spokesperson for the Israeli Army has said his country will intensify the Gaza bombing to build pressure on the Palestinian freedom fighter group Hamas.

Israel orders villagers to evacuate Lebanon border

Israel has ordered tens of thousands of its residents to evacuate its northern border with Lebanon amid the escalating tensions between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Over the past 24 hours, evacuation orders were issued for 14 towns, while 28 others received similar directives in the preceding week.

These evacuations have evoked a range of reactions among the affected populations. Some residents expressed frustration and scepticism about their safety during the evacuation process.

This large-scale evacuation is a stark reflection of the palpable unease and anxiety gripping the region due to the mounting military tensions.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

