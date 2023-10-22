31 mosques destroyed in Israeli bombing of Gaza; 4,651 Palestinians martyred so far

Israel tells villagers to evacuate Lebanon border amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
At least 31 mosques have been destroyed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories since the beginning of the fresh Israeli offensive on October 7.
Palestine’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has confirmed these figures.
On the other hand, 266 Palestinian civilians have been martyred in the Israeli bombing in the last 24 hours. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 117 children are among those martyred in the last 24 hours.
The latest toll has taken the total number of the Palestinians martyred in the Israeli bombing of Gaza to 4,651 and 40 percent of those martyred are children. At least 14,245 Palestinians have been wounded in the Israeli air strikes on Gaza and 70 percent of those wounded are women and children.
Israeli has said it is going to intensify the Gaza bombing and warned the Palestinians in Gaza to leave their homes and move to the south of the city. The spokesperson for the Israeli Army has said his country will intensify the Gaza bombing to build pressure on the Palestinian freedom fighter group Hamas.
Israel has ordered tens of thousands of its residents to evacuate its northern border with Lebanon amid the escalating tensions between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.
Over the past 24 hours, evacuation orders were issued for 14 towns, while 28 others received similar directives in the preceding week.
These evacuations have evoked a range of reactions among the affected populations. Some residents expressed frustration and scepticism about their safety during the evacuation process.
This large-scale evacuation is a stark reflection of the palpable unease and anxiety gripping the region due to the mounting military tensions.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.
With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.
The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.
Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
