PIA's flight operation comes to a grinding halt amid row with PSO

KARACHI – Flight operations of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have come to a complete halt after suspension of fuel supply to the national airline by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

According to the media reports, PIA is facing an acute financial crisis and the PSO has refused to give the national carrier fuel until clearance of the pending dues.

ARY News quoted a PIA spokesperson as saying that flight operations were ‘completely suspended’ due to suspension of the fuel supply to the airline and 77 flights were cancelled.

The spokesperson said that 52 international and 29 domestic flights were scheduled on Sunday, of which only four flights left for their destinations.

He added that the PIA administration was in touch with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) as payments could not be made due to bank closure on Sunday.

“The national carrier has paid over Rs220 million to the PSO for the weekend,” the spokesperson said, noting that the scheduled evening flights will operate as soon as today’s credit line is available while alternative connections are being provided to passengers on the affected flights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) – in a statement – rebuffed claims of fuel supply suspension to national carrier and said that it had provided fuel to almost 64 flights since Friday night.

“On Friday evening, PIA paid Rs220 million for fuel for Saturday and Sunday,” the corporation said, adding that a list of 39 flights for fuel supply was also provided by the airline.

According to the corporation, fuel was being provided as per priority flights list provided by PIA. “PIA’s payout limit for Saturday and Sunday is still pending”, it said, noting that the carrier was not providing flight schedules for the remaining amount.

“Fuel worth Rs60 million is still available as the national carrier can still acquire it,” the corporation clarified.