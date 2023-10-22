PIA's flight operation comes to a grinding halt amid row with PSO

KARACHI – Flight operations of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have come to a complete halt after suspension of fuel supply to the national airline by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).
According to the media reports, PIA is facing an acute financial crisis and the PSO has refused to give the national carrier fuel until clearance of the pending dues.
ARY News quoted a PIA spokesperson as saying that flight operations were ‘completely suspended’ due to suspension of the fuel supply to the airline and 77 flights were cancelled.
The spokesperson said that 52 international and 29 domestic flights were scheduled on Sunday, of which only four flights left for their destinations.
He added that the PIA administration was in touch with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) as payments could not be made due to bank closure on Sunday.
“The national carrier has paid over Rs220 million to the PSO for the weekend,” the spokesperson said, noting that the scheduled evening flights will operate as soon as today’s credit line is available while alternative connections are being provided to passengers on the affected flights.
Meanwhile, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) – in a statement – rebuffed claims of fuel supply suspension to national carrier and said that it had provided fuel to almost 64 flights since Friday night.
“On Friday evening, PIA paid Rs220 million for fuel for Saturday and Sunday,” the corporation said, adding that a list of 39 flights for fuel supply was also provided by the airline.
According to the corporation, fuel was being provided as per priority flights list provided by PIA. “PIA’s payout limit for Saturday and Sunday is still pending”, it said, noting that the carrier was not providing flight schedules for the remaining amount.
“Fuel worth Rs60 million is still available as the national carrier can still acquire it,” the corporation clarified.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.
With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.
The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.
Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
