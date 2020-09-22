Hrithik Roshan follows Mahira Khan on Instagram
12:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Superstar Mahira Khan doesn’t only rule the hearts of many in Pakistan, but also has a massive fan following across the border.
Khan became popular after starring in ‘Raees’ opposite Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan.
Among her many admirers from India, Hrithik Roshan is also a fan of Mahira.
The Bollywood heartthrob is following the starlet on Instagram. His following list only has 170 people and one of them happens to be Mahira!
