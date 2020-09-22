India bars Sikhs to attend death anniversary ceremonies of Baba Guru Nanak in Kartarpur

KARTARPUR - India has barred Sikhs from attending the last day of 481st death anniversary ceremonies of Baba Guru Nanak at Kartarpur today (Tuesday).

According to media details,

Sikh community in large numbers from Pakistan and other countries are attending death anniversary ceremonies on the third day and performing rituals.

Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) is also scheduled on the occasion.

On June 27 and August 27, Pakistan had written letters to India to open the Kartarpur corridor, after completing measures against coronavirus pandemic, but New Delhi did not respond to any letter written by Islamabad.