India bars Sikhs to attend death anniversary ceremonies of Baba Guru Nanak in Kartarpur
12:42 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Share
KARTARPUR - India has barred Sikhs from attending the last day of 481st death anniversary ceremonies of Baba Guru Nanak at Kartarpur today (Tuesday).
According to media details,
Sikh community in large numbers from Pakistan and other countries are attending death anniversary ceremonies on the third day and performing rituals.
Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) is also scheduled on the occasion.
On June 27 and August 27, Pakistan had written letters to India to open the Kartarpur corridor, after completing measures against coronavirus pandemic, but New Delhi did not respond to any letter written by Islamabad.
-
- Indian troops intentionally target civil population, ISPR briefs ...01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefit from CPEC, says ...12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl12:25 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment ...03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020