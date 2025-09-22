Dua Malik opens up about casting couch experience involving prominent industry figure

KARACHI – Pakistani actor, singer and television host Dua Malik has publicly shared, for the first time, that she experienced the casting couch during her career—an incident involving a highly influential figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

She made the revelation during a recent podcast, where she discussed her journey, personal life, and behind-the-scenes realities of showbiz.

While initially stating she had not faced such experiences, she later acknowledged that there was one instance that deeply affected her professional path. She chose not to name the individual involved, describing them only as a “very prominent personality” in Pakistan. Citing concerns for her family’s safety, she explained her decision to remain silent on further details.

Dua expressed that, unlike many newcomers who fall under pressure, she and her sister, actress Humaima Malik, always stood firm and rejected inappropriate advances. She credited their strong personalities for helping them navigate the industry with integrity.

Now based in the United States, Dua said she moved her children abroad to keep them away from the showbiz environment, which she feels can be toxic. Although she lives overseas, her family remains in Pakistan—a key reason she is careful about what she discloses publicly.

The emotional revelation has sparked renewed conversations about safety, exploitation, and the hidden pressures faced by women in the entertainment world.