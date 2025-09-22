FBR tightens noose around jewellers to curb tax evasion

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a nationwide operation targeting jewellers who are either operating outside the tax net or paying significantly less tax than their apparent capacity.

According to FBR officials, notices have already been issued to jewelers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Multan.

Recent data reveals that out of an estimated 57,000 jewellers operating across the country, only 20,000 are officially registered with the tax authority. Even among those registered, only 10,000 have filed their tax returns.

Officials stated that in one market in the federal capital alone, there are at least 50 jewellers whose declared income does not align with the scale of their businesses, level of transactions, or overall lifestyle.

Reports said that a significant number of jewellers remain outside the formal tax system. The issuance of notices is part of a broader effort to bring them into the tax net.

However, the officials assured that no trader or industrialist will be unfairly targeted, and action will be taken only where clear evidence of tax evasion exists.

The FBR emphasised that if all citizens contribute their fair share of taxes honestly, the national economy could operate more efficiently.

The primary goal of the campaign is to ensure that all sectors are included in the tax system to eliminate tax evasion comprehensively.