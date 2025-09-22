Leading Pakistani company announces new venture in auto sector

KARACHI – Bestway Cement Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading cement manufacturers, has announced its entry into the automotive sector with the formation of a new private limited company.

The decision was made during a Board of Directors meeting held on Friday, September 19, 2025, and formally disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

As part of this strategic move, the company will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary to explore business and investment opportunities within Pakistan’s automobile industry.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bestway Cement Limited, in their meeting held on Friday, September 19, 2025, has decided to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary as a private limited company to undertake business/investments in the automobile sector in Pakistan,” read the notice sent by the Bestway to PSX.

“To this end, to invest, subject to approval by the company’s shareholders under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 (read with Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017), equity of up to Rs4 billion in the said subsidiary and to extend to it a shareholder loan of up to Rs6 billion in aggregate,” it added.

Meanwhile, the sale and production of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 40.06 percent and 100.93 percent respectively during the first two months of the current financial year 2025-26 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the July-August 2025-26, as many as 17,192 cars were sold against the sale of 12,274 units while the production of cars increased from 11,171 units to 22,446 units, showing growth of 40.06 and 100.93 percent, respectively.