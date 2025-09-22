Pakistan lodges official complaint to ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

DUBAI – Pakistan’s cricket management officially protested dismissal of opener Fakhar Zaman in their high-voltage Asia Cup clash against India, claiming the third umpire made a blunder in his review.

According to media reports, Pakistan’s team manager lodged a formal complaint to match referee and on-field umpires, arguing that crucial camera angles were ignored. Officials insisted the replays were far from conclusive, and in such cases, the benefit of the doubt should have gone to the batter.

The catch that ended Fakhar’s innings quickly became the talk of tournament. Pakistan’s management claimed ball appeared to touch the ground before reaching the wicketkeeper, yet the decision shockingly went against them.

Post-match captain Salman Ali Agha didn’t hold back. “I think the ball hit the ground before it reached the keeper. Fakhar could have taken us to around 190 if he had stayed through the powerplay,” he said, hinting at what could have been a game-changing innings.

Despite controversy, Agha praised Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan for their efforts, calling their innings bright spots in an otherwise frustrating batting performance.

The incident is sure to fuel debates on umpiring standards and the role of technology in cricket, leaving fans of both sides buzzing.