Coronavirus: PM Imran to participate in Telethon today for fundraising

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in a massive Telethon transmission, which will be held today for fundraising to fight COVID-19.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, the government and private TV channels will launch the telethon for Corona Relief Fund, sensitizing Pakistani citizens within the country and abroad to come forward in helping the countrymen in this testing time.

He said telecom companies are facilitating consumers to send SMS on 6677 to contribute their share in PM Corona Relief Fund.

Prime Minister will also participate in Telethon at PTV Network to raise funds for the people affected by lockdown.

In a video message, the prime minister has said that huge amounts are required to help people suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan also urged the philanthropists to actively participate in this fundraising campaign.