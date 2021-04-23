Historic as 4-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest Microsoft professional

06:26 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Historic as 4-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest Microsoft professional
Share

KARACHI – A four-year-old techie from Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi has made history as she has become the youngest Microsoft professional.

Areesh Fatima scored 831 marks in the Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) exam at this young age, announced the Government of Pakistan in a Twitter post on Friday.

The minimum score for clearing the exam is 700 while the young prodigy broke the world record to bag the unique feat.

The father of the youngest profession told local media that he observed his daughter’s keen interest in IT while working from home during coronavirus lockdown and helper her in the test.

As the news was announced, Pakistani social media users have showered praises on Areesh over her achievement.

Pakistani girl, 8, beats Indian martial arts ... 08:13 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – An eight-year-old Pakistani girl has earned pride for the country at the too young age by setting a ...

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree
05:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif released on bail
04:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
No lockdown in Pakistan: PM Imran urges people to ...
03:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Accountability court orders auction of Nawaz ...
02:07 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
IHC rejects plea seeking cancellation of O/A ...
06:08 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Pakistan grants exploration licences for six oil, ...
11:46 AM | 23 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Mufti opens up about her meeting with PM Imran Khan
01:36 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr