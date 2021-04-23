Historic as 4-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest Microsoft professional
KARACHI – A four-year-old techie from Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi has made history as she has become the youngest Microsoft professional.
Areesh Fatima scored 831 marks in the Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) exam at this young age, announced the Government of Pakistan in a Twitter post on Friday.
A 4-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi, Areesh Fatima has created a history as she has become a Microsoft Certified Professional at such a young age.#PrideOfPakistan pic.twitter.com/Vc4okAcnPG— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) April 23, 2021
The minimum score for clearing the exam is 700 while the young prodigy broke the world record to bag the unique feat.
The father of the youngest profession told local media that he observed his daughter’s keen interest in IT while working from home during coronavirus lockdown and helper her in the test.
As the news was announced, Pakistani social media users have showered praises on Areesh over her achievement.
@Microsoft @BillGates @cnni @BBCWorld @RT_com @Reuters @GVS_News It can’t get any better than this. So proud of this little Pakistani girl 🇵🇰❤️— Salman Hashmi (@salmanhashmi78) April 23, 2021
