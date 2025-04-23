Global Military Rankings 2025 out now: Where does Pakistan stand among top powers?

Global Firepower (GFP) rankings for 2025 is out now as it classified top militaries based on over multiple factors like active personnel, economic stability, geographic positioning, the quantity of equipment, and overall technological advancements.

US Army continues to dominate as most powerful military in the world, maintaining its position with a Power Index rating of 0.0744. America boasts over 2.1 million active military personnel, 13,043 aircraft, and 4,640 tanks, maintaining a vast air force and a worldwide network of military bases.

Russia and China are ranked second and third, respectively, both with a Power Index rating of 0.0788. Russia’s significant tank force and nuclear capabilities place it among the world’s strongest military powers. China, with a large military force and focus on military technological advancements, continues to solidify its position as a global power.

Top Global Military Powers 2025

Rank Country Power Index Personnel Aircraft Tanks 1 United States 0.0744 2,127,500 13,043 4,640 2 Russia 0.0788 3,570,000 4,292 5,750 3 China 0.0788 3,170,000 3,309 6,800 4 India 0.1184 5,137,550 2,229 4,201 5 South Korea 0.1656 3,820,000 2,236 – 6 United Kingdom 0.1785 1,108,860 631 227 7 France 0.1878 376,000 976 215 8 Japan 0.1839 328,150 1,443 521 9 Turkey 0.1902 883,900 1,083 2,238 10 Italy 0.2164 280,000 729 200 12 Pakistan 0.2513 – – –

India, with a Power Index rating of 0.1184, ranks fourth, showing a strong military presence with over 5.1 million personnel, 2,229 aircraft, and 4,201 tanks.

Pakistan

Despite drop in global rankings, Pakistani military remains a formidable force in the region. The latest ranking shows South Asian nation at 12th place amid increasing competition from emerging global powers and the modernization of military forces worldwide.

Pakistan’s defense strategies have focused on technological advancements and strengthening defense capabilities. Experts have noted that while Pakistan’s military presence and preparedness remain significant, the country must continue to evolve to maintain its strategic military standing in an increasingly competitive global environment.

The rankings come at a time when geopolitical tensions in the region are high, and the military dynamics of neighboring countries, including India, are also rapidly changing.

This shift in global military rankings signals a new era of defense strategy and international diplomacy, with countries striving to improve their military readiness and global influence.