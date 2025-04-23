Honda CG 125 installment plan with 0% markup for April 2025

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 is one of the most-selling motorcycles in Pakistan owing its impressive performance, resale value and fuel efficiency.

Manufactured by Atlas Honda, the CG 125 has been a reliable choice for commuters and bike enthusiasts for decades.

It features a 124cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that offers a balance of power and fuel economy, making it ideal for daily use in both urban and rural areas.

The bike’s sturdy frame and strong suspension system allow it to pass through rough roads with ease, which is essential for Pakistani road conditions.

It comes with a 4-speed transmission, providing smooth gear shifts and better control. The kick-start system, while basic, is trusted for its reliability.

In terms of design, the CG 125 maintains a classic look with a sleek fuel tank, chrome accents, and a comfortable seat.

It offers a decent fuel tank capacity of around 9.2 liters and delivers approximately 40-50 km per litre, depending on riding style.

Honda’s extensive service network and easy availability of spare parts play a key role in its higher sale and strong resale value.

Its resale value remains high, making it a practical investment for Pakistani riders looking for long-term performance and value.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of April 2025, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan as no change has been made in its price.

Honda 125 Interest Free Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers a six-month installment plan with zero markup for Honda CG 125. Under the plan, the buyer will pay Rs39,150 in wake of per month installment for the period of six months.

The bank, however, charges 5% in wake of procession fee. Furthermore, it is not responsible for the registration of the motorcycle.