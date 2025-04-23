Punjab to give free e-bikes to 10,000 students, details inside

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to give 10,000 e-bikes to deserving male and female students across Punjab for free of cost.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the sub-committee of the Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council. The meeting was chaired by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah.

Senator Dr. Ghaus Muhammad Khan Niazi, MPA Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Parliamentary Secretary for Zakat and Ushr Zubair Ahmed, other members of the Punjab Assembly, Administrator Zakat and Ushr Punjab, and other officials of the department attended the meeting.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that free e-bikes would be provided to Zakat beneficiaries.

Special Assistant Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah said that in the first phase, 2,000 bikes will be distributed. The project of providing e-bikes is being launched on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Nasrullah also said that more welfare projects will be initiated to support Zakat beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Punjab government has launched an initiative to provide petrol and e-motorcycles to students on installments without markup.