Shahroz Malik becomes new CEO of Ejad Labs

LAHORE – Ejad Labs is proud to announce the appointment of Shahroz Malik as its new Chief Executive Officer. A passionate leader and seasoned project manager, Shahroz has been instrumental in steering some of the company’s most ambitious initiatives, most notably Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest technology festival.

Shahroz has been with Ejad Labs since 2022, leading projects like Future Fest, Ejad Plus, and Ejad Global. An unwavering commitment to excellence, team empowerment, and collaboration defines his passion.

As Event Director for Future Fest 2024, Shahroz led the festival to unprecedented heights, hosting over 300,000 attendees, including international delegates and top-tier companies such as Deel, Jazz, KuCoin, Hashoo Group, Yango, and Graana. Under his leadership, the event generated a massive digital impact, reaching over 10 million people online and positioning Pakistan as a vibrant hub for technology and innovation.

“Succession is a natural part of any organization’s journey, and I couldn’t be prouder that one of our own has stepped up to take on the responsibility of leading Ejad Labs into its next phase. As we continue to pave the way as pioneers in our domain, I do not doubt that Shahroz’s leadership, vision, and dedication will help take Ejad Labs to even greater heights. This new leadership will strengthen our position and impact, not just within our company, but across the wider tech community in Pakistan and beyond,” said Arzish Azam, the former CEO and Founder of Ejad Labs.

In his new role, Shahroz aims to continue Ejad Labs’ mission of bridging emerging markets with global opportunities. He will lead the company into its next chapter of growth, focusing on scaling its global delegations, expanding digital transformation initiatives, and deepening partnerships across borders.