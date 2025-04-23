Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Turkey

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Turkey on Wednesday, sending tremors across major parts of the country, including the capital city of Istanbul. The quake prompted immediate evacuations, with residents fleeing buildings as a precaution.

The earthquake reportedly occurred in the afternoon, causing widespread panic, though the epicenter and depth of the quake are yet to be confirmed by seismological authorities. Initial reports suggest that the tremors were felt in several cities, with Istanbul experiencing significant shaking.

Emergency services are currently on alert as officials assess the impact of the quake. There have been no confirmed reports of casualties or major structural damage at this time, though the situation remains fluid.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) is expected to release more information shortly. Meanwhile, citizens have been advised to stay alert, avoid damaged structures, and follow guidance from local authorities.