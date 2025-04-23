Press for Peace Publications launches 18 books during NUML Book Fair 

ISLAMABAD – A launching ceremony for eighteen books on various topics was held under the auspices of Press for Peace Publications (PFPP) during the 2025 National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Book Fair.

These books, authored by both established and emerging writers, are available in both Urdu and English. The collection includes columns, short stories, poetry, children’s stories, and research papers.

Renowned columnist, poet, and writer Ahmed Hatib Siddiqui, along with senior journalist and writer Rubab Ayesha, Arsee Rauf, Shamim Arif, Mawra Zeb, and others, addressed the event, providing introductions and background information on the new books. They praised Press for Peace Publications for promoting reading and supporting both novice and veteran writers, noting that this literary platform and publishing house has introduced new trends in literature and publishing.

Speakers Ahmed Hatib Siddiqui, Rubab Ayesha, Arsee Rauf, Shamim Arif, Mawra Zeb, Syed Abrar Gardezi, and Syed Mukarram Ali highlighted the importance of reading books. They emphasized that to enhance their skills, the younger generation should strengthen their relationship with books alongside mastering modern media, as the treasures of knowledge are preserved in literature. They also stressed that without education in a native language, the dreams of development remain unfulfilled.

While acknowledging that English dominates the global economic, scientific, and technical fields, the speakers underscored the significance of local languages. They called for sincere efforts to preserve both local languages and Urdu.

Mawra Zeb, Deputy Editor of PFPP, introduced the organization’s new projects, stating that quality and engaging children’s books are being translated into Urdu. Additionally, the Urdu books published by PFPP are being translated into English, providing global access and recognition to the works of Pakistani authors.

Professor Falak Naz Noor, Director of Press for Peace Publications, paid tribute to the PFPP team for their participation in the NUML Book Fair and their efforts in organizing a successful event.

Currently, the Jashn Baharan (Spring Festival) organized by NUML University in Islamabad is ongoing, featuring a book fair as part of the event. The Press for Peace editorial and marketing team is also participating in this book fair.

Deputy Editors Mawra Zeb and Hafs Nani provided detailed information about all stages of publishing a book for new writers, informing them that Press for Peace has published more than 200 books in Urdu, English, and local languages to date. Most of these works are authored by young writers, writers from remote areas, and senior authors who require specialized technical support in publishing.

The team of experts at Press for Peace voluntarily offers valuable services to support the professional development of these writers and promote literature and language.

At the conclusion of the event, the Pakistan Television team recorded interviews with senior writers Ahmed Hatib Siddiqui and Rubab Ayesha.