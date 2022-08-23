Pistol, satellite phone seized as police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges
ISLAMABAD – Police recovered weapons, satellite phone and two passports during a raid at a room allotted to detained PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Parliament Lodges.
A team led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) conducted the raid on Monday night to recover the transcript he read during a TV programme while Gill also taken to the room in handcuffs.
The PTI leader was arrested by police earlier this month on sedition charges after he was booked over fiery comments during a show on a private news channel.
Reports said that a pistol, two CNICs, USBs, his wallet and red diary were also seized during the raid.
#Footage ~ Police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges pic.twitter.com/rRWWcMpCAX— Zahid Khokhar (@ZahidWilliam) August 23, 2022
While talking to journalists, Gill suspected that someone had visited his room during his incarceration as there were changes in it, adding: “I have no clue as to why his wallet was found in the room as my driver used to keep it”. He also said that the place of his passports was also changed.
Police asked him about the pistol and red diary recovered from his room. “I don’t know about them,” he replied and disowned the both things.
Police said that a case of the pistol will be registered against the PTI leader.
Shahbaz Gill confirmed to media that he was sexually abused during the custody as it was being claimed by PTI chief Imran Khan.
Later, police took Gill to his room in the Punjab House but found nothing there.
Earlier, a sessions and district court granted physical remand of Shahbaz Gill for two another day after he was discharged from the hospital.
