Cabinet to decide on removal of Maryam Nawaz's name from ECL tomorrow
LAHORE - Additional Attorney General Chaudhary Ishtiaq A. Khan revealed on Monday that the federal cabinet will decide on a matter about removing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's name from the no-fly list tomorrow (Tuesday).
Khan was representing the government in the Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing a petition filed by the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to get one-time permission for traveling abroad.
During the hearing, Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervaiz recalled the Dec 9 orders issued by the court in his clients previous identical petition addressing the government to decide on the matter within a week. He informed the bench comprising comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu that 14 days had passed but no action has been taken by the government so far.
The additional attorney general in counter arguments said that the review committee has forwarded it's recommendation to the federal cabinet, which will decide on the issue in its meeting scheduled for December 24.
The bench has directed the petitioner to wait till the decision is announced by the government and adjourned the hearing till Dec 26.
The PML-N stalwart in both petitions has challenged the government's decision to put her name on the no-fly list. She wants to go to London to visit her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.
