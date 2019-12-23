OIC expresses serious concern over citizenship rights, Babri Masjid case, issues affecting Muslims in India
JEDDAH - Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its concern over the recent issues of citizenship rights legislation and Babri Masjid case, affecting the Muslim minority population in India.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat said it has been closely following the recent developments affecting the Muslim minority in India.

The organization reiterated its call to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and protection of Islamic holy places in India.

The OIC reaffirmed the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It said in this regard, any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region.

